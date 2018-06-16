Navigator (NVGS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News coverage about Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navigator earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.214897357907 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Navigator traded down $0.30, hitting $10.90, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,360. Navigator has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $621.96 million, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Navigator in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

