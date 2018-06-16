Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.35% of Navigators Group worth $57,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Navigators Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigators Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigators Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group traded down $0.05, hitting $59.25, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.52. Navigators Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.53 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. research analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Navigators Group Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

