ValuEngine Downgrades Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to Hold

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

NNA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.88. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.68 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,350,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 750,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 135,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 82,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 108,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

