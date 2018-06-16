NCS Multistage (NCSM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

News coverage about NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NCS Multistage earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1050941803119 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NCS Multistage traded down $0.10, hitting $13.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,941. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. sell-side analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist sold 131,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,244,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $93,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

