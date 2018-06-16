NEA Management Company LLC Acquires 263,736 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,736 shares during the period. Crispr Therapeutics makes up about 7.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 7.39% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $159,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 101,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $5,169,055.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,183,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,994,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,431 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $29.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.70 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,661. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.99.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

