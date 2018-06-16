Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.41

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00006213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $357,115.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040771 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00385224 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,006,926,571 tokens. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

