Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Director Sells $109,235.84 in Stock

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $109,235.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,144.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Neenah opened at $84.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

