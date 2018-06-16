Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Bought by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics makes up 2.7% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics traded up $1.45, hitting $57.86, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 7,402,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,533,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $602,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,275 shares of company stock worth $50,494,789 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

