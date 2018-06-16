Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Holdings Cut by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Nelnet worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,717,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,071,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 212,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Nelnet traded down $0.71, hitting $59.71, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 90,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 127.47 and a current ratio of 127.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $322.21 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

