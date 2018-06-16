Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Net 1 UEPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4082126517048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies traded up $0.01, hitting $9.43, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 525,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,991. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.53. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.