JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NetApp (NTAP) a $80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.46.

NetApp traded up $0.20, hitting $77.70, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,052,311.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,311.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $434,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,386 shares of company stock worth $9,956,870 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

