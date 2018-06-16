NetApp (NTAP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on NetApp to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

Shares of NetApp traded up $0.20, reaching $77.70, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 4,303,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $77.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $434,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,052,311.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,311.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,870 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,829,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,127,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $670,873,000 after buying an additional 4,914,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after buying an additional 2,936,713 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,730,767 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

