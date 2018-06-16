SCP Investment LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

SCP Investment LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.9% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.99, for a total value of $468,779.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,254.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,391,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,919 shares of company stock worth $90,089,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,569,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $398.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $266.74 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

