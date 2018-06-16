Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) in a report released on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NLST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Netlist from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netlist presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

NASDAQ:NLST opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

