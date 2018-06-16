Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 684,539 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.78% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $502,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 113,460 shares of company stock worth $2,497,113 and have sold 16,251 shares worth $369,913. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 628,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

