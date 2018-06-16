Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 6.02% of SeaChange International worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 249,191 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,707,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

SeaChange International opened at $3.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SeaChange International has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.59.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. SeaChange International had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide.

