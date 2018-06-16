Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Investors Bank worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bank alerts:

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays raised Investors Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Investors Bank opened at $13.36 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investors Bank has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.58 million. Investors Bank had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 14.78%. equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Investors Bank’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $953,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bank Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.