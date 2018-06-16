Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 46,590 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 84,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 97,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,014,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

