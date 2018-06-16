Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Enstar Group worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,098,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $214.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.73. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.51 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

