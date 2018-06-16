Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 113,330 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ventas worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,485,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 314,690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 475,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.