Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $30.55 Million Stake in PowerShares India ETF (PIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PowerShares India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 10.76% of PowerShares India ETF worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares India ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Shares of PowerShares India ETF traded down $0.05, hitting $24.98, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,606. PowerShares India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

About PowerShares India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

