Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 45,426 Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Bridge & Iron by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chicago Bridge & Iron alerts:

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron remained flat at $$16.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chicago Bridge & Iron from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicago Bridge & Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.