Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 476,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.24% of IMPINJ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

PI stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.48 million, a PE ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 2.12.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPINJ Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.