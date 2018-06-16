Neuberger Berman Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,124. Neuberger Berman has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Neuberger Berman Company Profile

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies.

