Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis Sells 86,963 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 86,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $8,651,079.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,614,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,802. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 11.06.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.