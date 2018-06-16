Nevro (NVRO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nevro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.4067641528109 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NVRO opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of -0.59. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.32 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

