New America High Income Fund (HYB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New America High Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9022612729661 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HYB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630. New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

In other New America High Income Fund news, Director Oleg M. Pohotsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New America High Income Fund

There is no company description available for New America High Income Fund.

