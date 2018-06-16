Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $87,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded down $0.18, hitting $103.81, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,727. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.51.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

