New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Price Target Lowered to $7.30 at Morgan Stanley

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.30 in a research report released on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group opened at $7.54 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $610.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.55. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.69 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.