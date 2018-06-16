New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of Olin worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,442,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,465,000 after buying an additional 1,753,276 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,682,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after buying an additional 1,020,982 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $24,199,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $13,649,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $13,387,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin traded down $0.03, hitting $30.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,615,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,028. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Olin had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olin in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

