Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Newmont Mining worth $45,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,637,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,876 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,930,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Newmont Mining by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,386,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Mining by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,218,000 after acquiring an additional 700,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $117,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $935,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $38.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

