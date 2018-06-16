New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.32 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Five9 worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Five9 opened at $38.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.71 and a beta of 0.20. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,139,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 32,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,200,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,947 shares of company stock worth $3,973,119. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

