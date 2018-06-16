New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,028 Shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,297 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of CBS Co. Common Stock worth $43,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,688 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,406 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBS Co. Common Stock by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 744,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

CBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBS Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.47.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $510,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,072,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,709 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,452. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

