Avangrid Inc (AGR) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Avangrid worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Bank of America upped their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Avangrid traded up $0.23, hitting $50.51, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 358,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,517. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

