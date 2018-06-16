New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 591,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,750 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,251,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,973,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group traded up $0.06, reaching $68.53, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

