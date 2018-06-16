Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,719,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,910,000 after buying an additional 185,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,473,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,937,000 after buying an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after buying an additional 325,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 53.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,217,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,400,000 after buying an additional 770,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,499,000 after buying an additional 334,623 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.65. 360,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

