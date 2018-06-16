Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.73% of Welbilt worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBT. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 2,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,060,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,272 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $31,820,000. Impax Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $31,796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 6,756.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 701,161 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 909,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.86 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 161.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $40,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBT. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

