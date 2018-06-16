Insider Buying: Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Newell Brands traded down $0.34, hitting $26.05, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 6,645,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,215 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $771,529,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,520,000 after purchasing an additional 572,667 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,632,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,956,000 after buying an additional 3,422,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,716,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,427,000 after buying an additional 4,949,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

