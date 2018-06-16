Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) to “Buy”

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

NFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of Newfield Exploration traded down $1.32, reaching $27.88, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,742,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 734,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

