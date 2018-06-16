NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.74. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $358.33 and a fifty-two week high of $470.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.20 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, Treasurer Cameron D. Warner bought 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $377.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,707.52. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.