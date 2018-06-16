NewMarket Co. (NEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.43. 53,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.74. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $358.33 and a 12 month high of $478.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.60 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.20 million. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, Treasurer Cameron D. Warner acquired 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $377.68 per share, with a total value of $99,707.52. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6,961.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $6,385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewMarket (NEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.