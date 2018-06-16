Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.26) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 365 ($4.86). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.93) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.06) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:NRR traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 284.50 ($3.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 275.50 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 374.50 ($4.99).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

