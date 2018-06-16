NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (CRYPTO:NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $19,650.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01496510 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014787 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019572 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

