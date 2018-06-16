NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Hits $8.01 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $19,662.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.01501580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007464 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014739 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019572 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

