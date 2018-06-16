Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.13

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $71.51 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00590857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00236623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093239 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,010 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, DDEX, Bitbns and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

