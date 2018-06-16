Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Position Reduced by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 580,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 169,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 896,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 70.4% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 60,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

In other news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $227,805. Insiders own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

GENC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,457. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.