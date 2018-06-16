Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NEXT/ADR traded up $1.22, hitting $41.84, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. NEXT/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

