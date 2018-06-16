NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,939 shares of company stock worth $21,594,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.54.

NEE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,618. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

