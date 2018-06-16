Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure remained flat at $GBX 206 ($2.74) during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 278 ($3.70).

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 4.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff French bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,640.79). Also, insider Alexander Wiseman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($16,775.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,071 shares of company stock worth $4,508,123.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Nexus Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

