NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

NGL Energy Partners opened at $12.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

